Dare County, NC

First Flight High students recognized for academic honors

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 8 days ago

Students named to the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2020-21 academic school year at First Flight High School have been announced. 12th Grade: Georgia Anlauf, Aiden Beard, Aden Bobrow, Ethan Bolac, Maxton Bowlin, Miah Britt, Katherine Calletano, Acy Davis, Richard Davis, Logan Drysdale, Cecille Ernst, Colby Evans, Jaylin Fisher, Alexis Franklin, Johmar Gonzalez Colon, Logan Hanf, Emma Hartnett, Caitlin Hayman, Leah Haywood, Dorothea Zoe Heath Morris, Grace Hewitt, Cassie Honeycutt, Illiana Jauregui, Keegan Kubisiak, Ella Lamm, Samantha Leopardi, Katherine MacBride, Gabrielle McClary, Haley McFadden, Cullen McNinch, Alexa Milne, Lauren Montgomery, James Myers, Daniel Novak, Sadie Owens, Zachary Perry, Sierra Ritchie, Emma Sanders, Savannah Sawin, Aliza Snow, Warren Soriano, Eli Strickland, Sean Stultz, Lydia Surprenant, Tyler Sylvia, Jacob Thomas, Grace Thompson, Ethan Thorn, Cole Tomlin, Grace Topping, Jack Voight, McRae Walker, Harper Weeks, Kestral Welch, Andrew Whitehead and Chancellor Yim.

