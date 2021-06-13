Cancel
Florida State

Florida’s New Voting Law Implements Grand Jury Recommendations

By Staff
tallahasseereports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ron DeSantis recently signed SB 90 into law. The bill, which addressed elections, has been derided as a “Jim Crow” tactic and characterized as voter suppression by political opponents. However, in 2012, a grand jury taking part in an election fraud case in Miami-Dade County provided a list of recommendations to lawmakers to crack down on absentee ballot-related voter fraud. A number of those grand jury recommendations were included in SB 90.

