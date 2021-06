Changes are being implemented to help address pandemic-related backlogs at Michigan Secretary of State branch offices – although GOP lawmakers say it’s not enough. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Tuesday that her offices are adding appointments to serve 350,000 more Michiganders, will have greeters at office doors to assist in scheduling visits and priority service for residents needing a disability placard. Benson, a Democrat, is confronting a logjam caused by the end of a 13-month grace period for driver’s license and ID renewals, which has been exacerbated by branch closures due to COVID-19 exposures.