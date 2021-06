The RLUK Digital Shift Forum video embedded below was recorded on June 16, 2021. As artificial intelligence becomes a popular topic in the news and popular culture, Research Libraries are experiencing an increase in available technology using AI. As the AI environment grows, it will become more and more important for librarians to familiarize themselves with these applications, their benefits, challenges, and implications. This presentation examines North American academic librarian perceptions of AI, as well as the current state of AI strategic preparedness from research universities. The presenters discuss a series of workshops that they created to educate academic library users on artificial intelligence.