Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: A fantasy-fueled Borderlands spinoff

By Matthew Liebl
Cover picture for the articleI’ve always enjoyed the Borderlands games. Admittedly, I’m the biggest die hard fan but they are an all-around good time with solid looter-shooter mechanics and multiplayer gameplay. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands doesn’t necessarily look to revolutionizing the genre, but instead offering a wrinkle in the Borderlands formula by introducing a whimsical fantasy element. And I’m all for it.

Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' Announced For PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S And PC - Trailer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is an all-new, fantasy-fueled adventure set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry. In this epic high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their journey.
Video GamesBusiness Wire

Whimsy, Wonder, and High-Powered Weaponry: 2K and Gearbox Entertainment Announce Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Coming in 2022

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2K and Gearbox Entertainment today announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – an all-new, fantasy-fueled adventure set in an unpredictable world full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry – will arrive on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2022, during the fourth quarter of Take-Two Interactive’s (NASDAQ: TTWO) fiscal year.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Borderlands Spinoff Likely to be Announced During the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Show

E3 returns this year (in digital form at least), but Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest alternative is also returning, and it seems we may know at least one of the games that will be announced under the banner. Today the official Summer Game Fest Twitter account announced the event’s kickoff show would feature 30-plus games, including something new from Gearbox Software. Hmmm!
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer revealed at Summer Game Fest E3 2021

Wonderlands was revealed during today’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff. This Borderlands spinoff stars fan-favorite character Tiny Tina. Given the success of Borderlands 3, it’s not surprising that Gearbox is expanding the franchise further. However, this game won’t pick up where Borderlands 3 left off, instead opting to go its own way.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands brings magic and everything else you’d expect from Gearbox

The 2021 Summer Game Fest is underway with host Geoff Keighley, and things got off to a quick start. Fans of Gearbox Software titles were immediately treated to a new entry in the the Borderlands universe. Well, kind of. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands was revealed as a new fantasy game coming that will include everything from guns to magic spells. Of course, that wouldn’t be complete without some big baddies, and what other than an evil dragon to fill that role?
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands has customisable characters, spells, and melee weapons

Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands won't have grenades—but it will let you thwack a walking shark with a giant sword. So really, who needs 'em?. Speaking on the IGN Expo livestream, developer Matt Cox gave us a few more details on Wonderlands' character creation and customisation options. Not going so far as to let players fully customise weapons, Wonderlands nevertheless does have armour, amulets and guns on top of series-first melee weapons.
Video GamesIGN

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Trailer Developer Breakdown

The creative director on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands joins us to analyze everything we see if the reveal trailer for this Borderlands spin-off game. Set within a game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes place inside a game of Bunkers and Badasses, first introduced in the Borderlands 2 DLC, Assault on Dragon Keep. In this trailer, we get a glimpse at the game's main antagonist, the Dragon Lord, voiced by Will Arnett. We also see snippets of new enemies such as skeletons from the Assault on Dragon Keep DLC, as well as new enemy, shark with legs. In a series first, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will allow users to wield melee weapons along side the usual plethora of weapons. In addition, and building off the spell grenade system of Assault on Dragon Keep, players will be able to cast spells with their custom created characters. Oh and the game will allow player to shoot their guns WHILE casting spells. IGN will be covering Tiny Tina's Wonderlands as more information comes leading up to its release in early 2022.