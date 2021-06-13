Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden: Democratic nations in a race to compete with autocratic governments

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GL66i_0aSzHNgi00
U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference at the end of the G7 summit, at Cornwall Airport Newquay, Britain, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Western democracies are in a race to compete with autocratic governments, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday.

"We're in a contest, not with China per se, ... with autocrats, autocratic governments around the world, as to whether or not democracies can compete with them in a rapidly changing 21st century," Biden told a news conference at the conclusion of a Group of Seven leaders' summit in Britain.

On China specifically, Biden said: "I think you're gonna see just straightforward dealing with China.

"As I've told Xi Jinping myself, I'm not looking for conflict. Where we cooperate, we'll cooperate; where we disagree I'm going to state this frankly, and we are going to respond to actions that are inconsistent."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
162K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said Monday he is not willing to meet President Joe Biden, AP reports. The big picture: Raisi's election has come as nations are negotiating a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal, and has placed "hard-liners firmly in control across the government," writes AP. The...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Iran’s Incoming Leader Pledges Not to Negotiate With Biden, U.S.

Iran's newly elected hard-line leader on Monday appeared to crush hopes for new forms of engagement with the West – a troubling sign for the contentious regional power despite what U.S. officials and analysts see as some new sources of optimism for rapprochement. Judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, who won last...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

No plans for Biden to meet new Iranian leader, says White House

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - There are currently no plans for U.S. President Joe Biden to meet with Iran's newly elected leader, according to the White House, which downplayed Ebrahim Raisi's influence. Raisi, a strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 3 after...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Biden, Congress divided on how to pay for infrastructure

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will continue discussions on U.S. infrastructure legislation this week, but the White House still has not agreed with lawmakers on how to pay for such a bill, officials said on Monday. A bipartisan infrastructure plan costing a little over $1 trillion, only...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Christie: 'No damage was done' from Biden's overseas trip

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that “not much was accomplished, but no damage was done” during President Biden ’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Christie said on ABC's “This Week” that while he didn't believe Biden accomplished much, the president avoided any...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Even now, most GOP voters still reject legitimacy of Biden's win

There's plenty to chew on in the new national poll from Monmouth University, but I've been keeping a close eye in recent months on data regarding the legitimacy of Joe Biden's presidency. At first blush, the latest results suggest there's been slight progress with a decreasing number of Republican voters rejecting the Democrat's 2020 victory.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democratic infighting could doom Biden's infrastructure agenda

Liberal members of President Joe Biden's own party could tank a bipartisan infrastructure package under negotiation by centrist lawmakers, which would deliver a blow to his agenda and vision of a post-partisan Washington. As more Republicans publicly endorse the infrastructure agreement in principle, far-left Democrats in both chambers have become...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Can Biden save the Democrats from themselves?

Even with all those screaming cicadas, you can hear the rumblings of disappointment in Democratic Washington — complaints that President Biden is too willing to compromise, that he’s not moving boldly enough on progressive priorities. The reality, though, is that Biden may be the only thing standing between his party’s...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Joe Biden the statesman

If anyone thought that 36 years in the Senate, chairing the Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees and eight years as vice president was not more than enough preparation for a president, especially regarding national security, that notion was shattered this week. Even honest conservative critics should give some credit to President Biden for a successful trip to Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva.
AgriculturePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden plucks ex-House Democrat for Agriculture post

President Joe Biden on Friday nominated ex-Rep. Xochitl Torres Small to a top administration post, tapping a fourth House Democrat, but this time, the nominee is a former member. Biden nominated the New Mexico Democrat to serve in the Agriculture Department as undersecretary of rural development. Torres Small lost her...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden economic strategy: Put America last

President Joe Biden's performance at the meeting with foreign leaders in Britain last week was a disgrace. Biden cut deals with Britain that sold out America's interests, and for doing so, he won the worshipful accolades of the Europeans, the Brits, and the Canadians. It's amazing how popular you are at a party when you pay everyone's bills. Except Biden isn't spending his own money, of course. He's spending ours.