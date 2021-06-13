Hiking with the Sierra Foothill Conservancy: A Walk Though Time on the McKenzie Preserve

I really missed those wonderful hikes with the Sierra Foothill Conservancy and when they listed a few of them recently as part of fundraising for land conservation efforts, I jumped at the chance. I had been on several hikes to and up on top of the Table Tops in the spring but never when the wildflowers weren’t the star of the show. One of the offerings was a hike to the top of Table Mountain to investigate the geology and cultural history of the Preserve, learning more about how our unique Table Mountains was formed.