Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapsing during Euro 2020 game

When Christian Eriksen collapsed during one of the opening matches of Euro 2020, a sports broadcast quickly became something else entirely. Eriksen is thankfully recovering, but there were scary moments where it looked like a player had just died right in front of viewers; those watching ESPN and around the world were treated to some very horrifying sights, including well after it became clear that this was something much different from a typical sports injury. And while ESPN’s broadcast did have control over the post-game studio shows that also had to deal with an unexpectedly weighty scenario, they had no control beyond dumping the feed entirely while Eriksen was undergoing CPR and other medical treatment on the field, surrounded by his teammates in an effort to obstruct the view.