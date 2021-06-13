Cancel
Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapsing during Euro 2020 game

By Gotham Rex
newyorkian.com
 8 days ago

Christian Eriksen, 29, was recuperating Sunday at a Copenhagen hospital after the terrifying medical episode during the match against Finland in Parken Stadium, the Danish Football Association said. Source: NY Post click here for more…

www.newyorkian.com
Christian Eriksen
#Copenhagen#Ny Post
