The Skyline GT-R and WRX STI 22B are still JDM forbidden fruit, but one ‘90s Japanese classic we did get stateside was the innovative Mitsubishi 3000GT. Many of Japan’s greatest cars of the 1990s weren’t released in the US. Time and again, Japanese manufacturers decided to keep their most enticing offerings to themselves and leaving US car nerds with JDM pin-ups on their walls and dreams of an AE86 GT to one day call their own. While those lucky guys over in Japan got turbocharged versions of cars we did not, Mitsubishi took a chance on the US market in 1990 and released the 3000GT.