⁣⁣This was Erik Plotts very first video that was ever banned, while he was attending Harvard University he jumped ship when it friend Brother Nathanel told him about Zionism, as He is most certainly a Russian Shill, on purpose gatekeeping as a Provactuer for some Information association, however much of what he says is reality, but it would be taken as HATE or RACISM, and so we can't speak about it, and become censored and then marked or labeled deemed antiSemite or what have you, however, Both PLOTT and NATHANIEL are Hebrew Germans and so it can't be labeled HATE. This woke him up while in younger years and the LINK To the BANNED ONE WAS History record here.