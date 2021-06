Rebel Wilson's 'Pooch Perfect' Series Attacked on Twitter as "Animal Abuse" Get ready for a weekend full of some doggone goodness. The 2021 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show will take place this weekend, ready to introduce you to the finest dogs in the world. It may not be as adorable as, say, the Puppy Bowl. But tune in to watch the dogs compete Olympic-style, racing through wild obstacles and doing gymnastics to wow the judges. Wondering when your favorite breed will face the judging panel? We can help with the full schedule and how to stream this year’s Westminster Dog Show.