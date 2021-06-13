Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Eriksen emergency follows union’s warning of too many games

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhm25_0aSzEqfO00

GENEVA (AP) — Christian Eriksen was playing in his 66th competitive game in exactly one year since soccer restarted after a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old playmaker’s collapse in the first half of Denmark’s opening European Championship game on Saturday came hours after the soccer players’ union FIFPRO repeated long-standing fears about pressure on its members in a congested season.

“We are well aware of the intensity of the demands being placed on you, both physically and mentally,” FIFPRO said in a statement published six hours before the Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen started.

Though it is still unclear what caused Eriksen’s health scare, the relentless schedule resulting from the pandemic has been far from ideal.

Yet soccer’s governing bodies — urged on by top clubs like Eriksen’s Inter Milan — spent much of the season pushing plans and ideas to add more games and extra competitions in future seasons.

Eriksen was involved in 52 games for Inter in four different competitions since last June 13. It was his 12th straight busy year with stints at Inter, Tottenham and Ajax, where he broke through as a teenager.

During the pandemic, he was often used as a substitute but most appearances were in high-stakes games. Inter was the Serie A and Europa League runner-up last season, and then won the Italian title this season after playing in the most competitive Champions League group.

Denmark’s most creative player took part in all 14 national team games this season, right up to the Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

Eriksen’s terrifying collapse came in the 43rd minute at Parken Stadium. He fell face first to the turf while moving toward the ball with no player near him.

Medical staff treated him on the field as teammates stood in a circle around him to protect his privacy. Eriksen was conscious when he left the field on a stretcher and was stabilized at the hospital. He later spoke to his teammates in a video call.

Eriksen’s first game this season — also for Denmark at Parken Stadium, in a Nations League game against top-ranked Belgium — was on Sept. 5. It was only 15 days after the Europa League final in Germany. He was as a late substitute in Inter’s 3-2 loss to Sevilla.

That offseason break was far below FIFPRO’s call for a mandatory five weeks. Eriksen played again for Denmark on Sept. 8, and joined Inter for warm-up friendlies before Serie A started on Sept. 26.

The full 38-match Italian league season had one fewer month than usual. It finished on May 23 so players could directly join national team squads for Euro 2020.

Despite the compressed calendar, Denmark played even more games with three matches instead of two in each of October, November and March.

European national teams played catch-up on delayed Euro 2020 playoffs, and fit in extra World Cup qualifying games in March because June was taken by the delayed Euro 2020.

“We are concerned, to be honest,” FIFPRO general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann said last week on the risk of fatigue and injuries. “But this has been compiling for a few years and corona now made it even more dense, even more compressed.”

The relentless midweek and weekend games cut nearly all chances for players to get the five days’ rest FIFPRO prefers.

“Some of the elite players are up to 80% of their games that they play with three days’ rest or four days’ rest,” Baer-Hoffmann said. “That number needs to come down.”

UEFA is set to give Champions League teams a guaranteed 10 games instead of six from 2024. That was to appease clubs, including Inter, who threatened to break away into their own European Super League. They did anyway, but the project quickly collapsed.

FIFA must now work with soccer officials worldwide to shape a calendar from 2024 that tries to balance often-competing interests. Including the players.

Instead, FIFA President Gianni Infantino got permission last month from member federations to look at a Saudi Arabian proposal for organizing the men’s World Cup every two years instead of four.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Ap#European Championship#Inter Tottenham#Ajax#The Serie A And#Italian#Nations League#The Europa League#Serie A#Fifpro General#European Super League#Saudi#Arabian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
News Break
UEFA
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
AFC Ajax
News Break
FIFA
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen's ex-Tottenham doctor claims it's a MIRACLE he survived 'probable cardiac arrest' after collapsing in Euro 2020 game... and warns no fitness tests are 'foolproof' in football

Christian Eriksen probably suffered a cardiac arrest but staged a remarkable recovery, according to his former cardiologist at Tottenham Hotspur. Professor Sanjay Sharma, who put the former Tottenham midfielder through an annual battery of tests between 2013 and 2020, said Eriksen had no known history of heart problems – but that no tests were ‘foolproof’.
Soccerfootball-espana.net

Today’s Spanish Papers: Christian Eriksen confirmed as stable in hospital following his collapse in Denmark v Finland

Sunday’s front page headlines from Marca, Diario AS and Mundo Deportivo, in English. CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN: We have the champions of the Euros: The Doctors. Major scare in Copenhagen following the in game collapse of Christian Eriksen. The Danish star was revived after 15 minutes of 15 CPR with doctors stabilising him before he being transferred to hospital for ore tests.
Socceroddsshark.com

Eriksen, Denmark Appear Too Strong for Finland

Denmark will open the Euro 2020 tournament at home in Parken in Copenhagen on Saturday against Finland, who will be bereft of confidence after losing all three international friendly games in the lead-up to the tournament. Denmark starts as a -222 favorite to beat Finland. Opening Odds Analysis. When the...
UEFArifnote.com

Christian Eriksen ‘awake’ after collapse in Denmark-Finland game; UEFA suspends match for ‘medical emergency’

Christian Eriksen of Denmark suddenly collapsed during the first half of Saturday’s 2020 UEFA European Championship opener against Finland. UEFA suspended the match toward the end of the first half due to a “medical emergency” and later announced that he was transported from the field and to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where he has been “stabilized” and…
UEFAmelodyinter.com

BREAKING: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses on pitch in Euro 2020 game

Denmark star Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch in Saturday’s Euro 2020 game against Finland in Copenhagen, causing the suspension of the match in the first half. Danish players were in tears as medical staff tried to revive the Inter Milan player, who suddenly collapsed near the touchline. “The UEFA...
UEFAcaughtoffside.com

(Video) Incredible show of support between both Finland and Denmark fans following Eriksen’s medical emergency

We are all hoping for the very best for Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen. Just moments before half-time in Saturday’s second match during the second day in this summer’s Euros, Denmark’s squad, who were facing Finland in Group B, were left shell shocked after team-mate Eriksen appeared to hit the ground requiring urgent medical care.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

UEFA tell television directors to 'use common sense' and cut away from serious injuries following Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest after complaints BBC footage was too intrusive

UEFA have reminded their television directors to cut away from potentially serious injuries after Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest, amid disputed claims that the Danes were told they may have to forfeit the match. Sportsmail understands that officials made their feelings clear to in-house broadcasters after many complained that coverage of...
SoccerHillingdon Times

CPR lessons available via NHS following Christian Eriksen’s Euros collapse

An army of NHS volunteers will be teaching CPR after medics used the procedure to save footballer Christian Eriksen’s life during a Euro 2020 match last weekend. It comes after St John Ambulance said the Danish player’s collapse sparked a 1,000% increase in calls asking for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, and searches for defibrillator guides were up 1,900%.