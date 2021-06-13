Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, June 13, 2021

Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. “Gorgeous home blocks away from vibrant Kennedy Street NW. This newly renovated 4 BD/3.5 BA has a welcoming front yard and porch. Once you open the door to your new home, you’ll be stunned by the open floor plan, natural light and amazing finishes. The gourmet kitchen boasts an oversized island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. There is also a W/D unit on the main floor near the half bath. The master bedroom comes with great natural light, multiple closet spaces and a master bathroom that you will fall in love with. The other two bedrooms on the top floor are spacious with ideal closet space. The fully finished basement includes a second kitchen, W/D unit, huge bedroom and a luxurious full bathroom. Some other key amenities are two garage parking spaces, an additional pantry and lots of storage space.”