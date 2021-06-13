Melissa and the T&C Team: Real Estate Listings for Sunday, June 13, 2021
Here are a few homes in the area you are looking in. Please feel free to give me a call with any questions or for a private showing. Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 3bdrm., 2 1/2 bath, 1869 sq. ft. home on the golf course. Step inside to find vaulted ceilings opening to the upstairs. There are several options for a formal dining room, living room and family room. There is newer water resistant wood flooring downstairs. Awesome kitchen with a breakfast bar, tiled floors, lots of cabinets and gorgeous views of the golf course and pine forest.www.susanvillestuff.com