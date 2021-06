Max Verstappen drove an impeccable race after ceding the lead to Lewis Hamilton with a first corner error to win the French GP at Paul Ricard. Verstappen used a two-stop strategy to first reduce Hamilton to take the lead, then pass him on the penultimate lap of the race to secure an assault victory. He was followed by Hamilton who masterfully drove a single job site strategy that many believed was not optimal for heavily degraded tires on the track.