DiSavino, who turns 20 years old on April 10, will make his first Truck Series start on April 17 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, the home track for the native of Chesterfield, Va. Anderson has made three starts in his truck this season, with Bobby Reuse competing at the Daytona Road Course and J.R. Heffner was to compete at the Bristol Dirt Race but was forced to withdraw.