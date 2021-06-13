90 players in 90 days: Defensive end Efe Obada

If the Buffalo Bills had a glaring weakness in 2020, the pass rush was definitely among the most noticeable. With copious resources spent on the defensive line, it was a disappointment to see that the Bills’ leaders in sacks each notched just five on the season. Considering that the team was playing with a lead for much of the year, thus forcing opponents to throw often, placing just 15th in sacks (38 total) isn’t where Buffalo wants to be.