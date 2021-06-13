Cancel
POTUS

Jill Biden Talks Surfboards, Ocean Therapy on Sidelines of G7 Summit, Meets With Queen Elizabeth on Sunday

By Rosemary Feitelberg, Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
After the G7 summit officially wrapped up Sunday in Cornwall, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had one more pressing commitment — an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The occasion made Biden the 13th sitting U.S. president whom the Queen has met, and the fourth to take a meeting at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been living since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Windsor was also where Prince Philip’s funeral took place in April.

