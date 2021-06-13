Jill Biden Talks Surfboards, Ocean Therapy on Sidelines of G7 Summit, Meets With Queen Elizabeth on Sunday
After the G7 summit officially wrapped up Sunday in Cornwall, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had one more pressing commitment — an audience with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. The occasion made Biden the 13th sitting U.S. president whom the Queen has met, and the fourth to take a meeting at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been living since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Windsor was also where Prince Philip’s funeral took place in April.wwd.com