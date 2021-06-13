The Surprising Amount That Pawn Stars Paid For A Batman Dollhouse

On the heels of the 25th anniversary of Batman Forever (1996), which was the lone outing for star Val Kilmer as the Caped Crusader, steam picked up online over Joel Schumacher's original darker cut of the film since Warner Bros has a reputation of meddling with directors for their DC superhero films. Despite the chip on the late director's shoulder having to follow up Tim Burton in the third film of that incarnation's franchise, the film was still successful in the box office with the additions of Chris O'Donnell's Robin, Jim Carrey's Riddler, Tommy Lee Jones' Two-Face, and Nicole Kidman's Dr. Chase Meridian garnering $336 million globally. This naturally leads to the disaster that killed the franchise with George Clooney replacing Kilmer in 1997's Batman & Robin until the Christopher Nolan-led resurgence. With #ReleaseTheShumacher trending on Twitter, Kilmer took the opportunity on the film's latest anniversary to ad his words of wisdom and his share of Batman knowledge.