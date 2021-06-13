Cancel
G7 agreed on need for unity to deal with challenge posed by China - Canada PM Trudeau

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

June 13 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders agreed they must stand strong and united to address the challenges posed by China, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday after a summit in Britain.

“Canada led the way on a common approach to addressing the challenges posed by China. As partners, we must stand strong and united and at this week’s summit, we agreed to the action needed to do just that,” Trudeau told a televised news conference. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

