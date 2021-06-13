Cancel
NFL

Tyler Bass is a great option for fantasy football owners in 2021

By Anthony Marino
Buffalo Rumblings
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the start of the 2021 NFL season feels like it’s in the distant future, fantasy football drafts will be here before we know it. This series will take an early look at the Buffalo Bills and some fantasy football expectations for this season. While kickers will never be the...

NFLnbcsportsedge.com

Carolina Panthers 2021 Fantasy Football Preview

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. 2020 Stats (rank) Total Offense: 5,592 (21st) Offensive Touchdowns: 35 (25th) Offensive...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football players on the rebound for 2021

Every season, several proven players regress and even fall off of the fantasy football map due to injury, demotion, a poor system fit, or another unforeseen calamity. Players of the fake game understandably tend to be of the, “What has he done for me lately?” mindset and may underrate some proven options coming off a bad year.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Nico Collins Showing Texans Offense He's 'More Than a Rookie'

HOUSTON -- One of the biggest problems for the Houston Texans will be replacing the production of assumed "former QB'' Deshaun Watson. The other will be finding for whoever takes over under center a new No. 1 receiving option. In the past two years, Houston fans have seen the top...
NFLfantraxhq.com

Julio Jones Trade Impact on Fantasy Football

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Julio Jones is on the way to “Music City”. The Atlanta Falcons all-time receiving yardage leader isn’t in Nashville to sing. However, Tennessee Titan fans will surely be singing with the acquisition of the superstar. The Titans traded away a 2022 2nd-round pick and 2023 4th-round pick for the future Hall of Fame receiver. Clearly, the Titans now possess one of the most dangerous offenses in all of football. But how does the Julio Jones trade impact the two teams involved from a fantasy football perspective? A.J. Brown suddenly has a receiver just as good as him on the roster. Calvin Ridley takes over the “Alpha” receiver role in Atlanta, while all-world tight end prospect Kyle Pitts has a clear path to immense targets right away. Continue reading to see how the trade affects these players, along with others for their respective teams.
NFLeatdrinkandsleepfootball.com

Atlanta Falcons Fantasy Football Projections 2021

Below you will find our 2021 fantasy football projections for the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan: Coming out of the draft, it was good news for Ryan that the Falcons used their top-four pick on the most dangerous playmaker in the draft instead of selecting his future replacement. The bad news coming out of the draft were reports that the team would trade Julio Jones, who was recently traded to the Titans.
NFLlineups.com

Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Outlook & Value 2021

Having come off serious injuries the past two seasons, Saquon Barkley does not have the same hype around him as he did coming out of Penn State. Regarded as a mixture of Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, and Walter Payton, Barkley certainly proved the draft experts right by winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018. Saquon is 6’0”, 233 lbs, ran a 4.4 40 yard dash, and benched 225 lbs 29 times. So yeah, this guy is borderline unstoppable. It’s like if Bo Jackson from Techmo Bowl was a real player. However, a high ankle sprain in the 2019 season and a torn ACL in the 2020 season have slowed the Lamborghini of the Giants offense. When healthy, Barkley is at the top of the runningback kingdom with the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. Teams around the league revere him for his ability to run over, around, and through any defender. This is a big year for Barkley as his rookie contract is made after this season, so “The Quadfather” will look to put up mega numbers and prove to the rest of the NFL that he still has his game-breaking talent.
NFLfftoday.com

Fantasy Football News and Analysis

Aaron Rodgers wasn't present at the start of the 8:30 a.m. team meeting to kick off #Packers minicamp, I'm told. As expected, the NFL MVP is now officially a holdout. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) FFToday's Take: Rodgers has failed to show up for the team's mandatory minicamp which isn't a...
NFLpff.com

Erickson: 2021 PPR Fantasy Football Rankings & Tiers

It’s never too early to start prepping for the 2021 fantasy football season. The first step is to break every position into tiered rankings — these groupings offer a picture of where value may lie as other drafters begin to stray from the consensus. Redraft PPR rankings will differ somewhat...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 Fantasy Football Standard Scoring Defense Rankings

1-10 The number one ranked fantasy defense looks like they’ll be heading into the 2021 season as the top defense. Any team that has a generational talent in Aaron Donald on defensive line and a shutdown corner in Jalen Ramsey will be great on Sundays. 2. Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh’s strength...
NFLDynasty Football Factory

High Ankle Sprains – The Fantasy Football Death Sentence

I think at this point we are all well aware of how unwanted a high ankle sprain diagnosis is for our fantasy football superstars. No injuries are good injuries when you are competing for fantasy football championships, but high ankle sprains have been a death sentence in recent years. Why? Well to understand why it derailed the fantasy football seasons of Michael Thomas, Raheem Mostert, and Christian McCaffrey in 2020, we need to better understand high ankle sprains.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

Good Fantasy Football Team Names

Each year there is a struggle to not just field the best team in fantasy football, but also have the best team name. Here are good fantasy football team names. Most are based on player names. (Note: Some of these names will not be appropriate for everyone. More will be added before the season starts)
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Presenting the SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast

The SGPN Fantasy Football Podcast is your 1.01 of fantasy football podcasts. Each week, Rod Villagomez (@rjvillagomez) loads up the clock for ten rounds of fantasy football analysis with a special guest every episode. From redraft to dynasty, IDP, to Best Ball, we’ve got you covered with the best fantasy football strategies.
NFLJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Bears expanding fantasy football influence

There have been many years where the Bears offense produced nothing for fantasy football fans but the running game could do it this year and both Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney could also be big contributors.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Join the BTSC Fantasy Football League!!!

If you are an active member of BTSC and love fantasy football, this may be perfect for you. The battle for fantasy bragging rights in the BTSC community is on the line. Welcome to the 2021 BTSC fantasy football league!. It is an NFL.com fantasy football league, but the draft...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins 2021 fantasy football season outlook

Fantasy football drafts are beginning following a hectic NFL off-season and the new look Miami Dolphins could offer value. The Dolphins were viewed as having one of the most impressive off-seasons after making major additions to both sides of the ball, while also building off of an impressive 10-win 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football injury roundup: June edition

Keeping up with injuries entering the fantasy football draft season is tremendously important. The most notable names from the traditional pool of skill players are in focus below. Quarterbacks. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2020 No. 1 overall pick is on track to be just fine for Week 1, and...