Tyler Bass is a great option for fantasy football owners in 2021

Having come off serious injuries the past two seasons, Saquon Barkley does not have the same hype around him as he did coming out of Penn State. Regarded as a mixture of Adrian Peterson, Barry Sanders, and Walter Payton, Barkley certainly proved the draft experts right by winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2018. Saquon is 6’0”, 233 lbs, ran a 4.4 40 yard dash, and benched 225 lbs 29 times. So yeah, this guy is borderline unstoppable. It’s like if Bo Jackson from Techmo Bowl was a real player. However, a high ankle sprain in the 2019 season and a torn ACL in the 2020 season have slowed the Lamborghini of the Giants offense. When healthy, Barkley is at the top of the runningback kingdom with the likes of Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. Teams around the league revere him for his ability to run over, around, and through any defender. This is a big year for Barkley as his rookie contract is made after this season, so “The Quadfather” will look to put up mega numbers and prove to the rest of the NFL that he still has his game-breaking talent.