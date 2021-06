The big news from the Royal Ascot meet on Friday was the weather: After ideal conditions, the rains came, and a turf course that had been pretty firm became soft and boggy. The forecast for Saturday, the final day of the brief meet, is not quite as wet, but that won’t matter, as the water has passed under the bridge, as the saying goes, and the turf is going to be soft. Late Friday, the course was listed as heavy, and we’re expecting that to be the case for Saturday’s races as well.