Pictures from the T2 premiere (1991)

We’re pleased to premiere a live performance from Luke Sweeney, playing his excellent new EP, Critique of Nature on a baby grand piano at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, CA. We covered the opening “Natural Force,” one of my favorite tracks so far this year, in March. The passionate piano rendition shows a more intimate rendition, the vocals and piano upfront, without the studio version’s moody synths. Following that, Sweeney impresses further with the suavely melodic “Tie Mao to Mined,” elegantly pulsing “California’s Melting,” and the engaging “Scowl,” which reminds me fondly of Plush.