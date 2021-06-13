MSCI Eastern Stocks Forecast Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 28.54% in 14 Days

This forecast is part of MSCI Stocks Universe Package and it is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for MSCI ACWI stocks currently trading on Eastern stock markets, such as Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. This forecast is part of the MSCI Eastern Stocks Subpackage, one of I Know First’s algorithmic trading tools. The MSCI Stocks Unvierse is based on MSCI ACWI Index (part of the Modern Index Strategy) and captures all sources of equity returns in 23 developed and 24 emerging markets.