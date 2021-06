Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped and he ‘was gone’ earlier than being resuscitated, says staff physician. Denmark’s staff physician mentioned on Sunday that Christian Eriksen’s coronary heart stopped and that “he was gone” earlier than being resuscitated with a defibrillator on the European Championship.Eriksen collapsed throughout Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 group sport in opposition to Finland on Saturday and was given prolonged medical therapy earlier than regaining consciousness.“He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest,” mentioned staff physician Morten Boesen, who led the work in giving Eriksen therapy on the…