Edgbaston [UK], June 9 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root on Wednesday said that his side took the right decision to go for a draw in the first Test against New Zealand. The first Test between England and New Zealand had ended as a draw and both the teams will now lock horns in the second Test, beginning Thursday at Edgbaston. Root and England faced criticism for not trying to chase 273 runs in 75 overs in the 1st Test.