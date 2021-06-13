Not My Job: We Quiz Basketball Star Chris Bosh On Pringles Potato Chips

It was not remotely a viable career path, but the job I had writing the backs of baseball and basketball cards suited me better than just about any other job I had before my current one. After I was laid off by Topps, I went to work as a freelancer for a man named Bruce, who handled all the copy for all the card-backs in every Topps set. I thought Bruce was great, and while I don’t really know what Bruce thought of me—I would later learn that everyone I worked with around that time in my life was kind of worried about me in vague and retrospectively justified ways—but he trusted me to write the little scraps of text that went on the back of Topps basketball cards for a couple years. It was not a great way to pay the rent, really, but it was a good way to learn little tidbits about the various players that appeared in every set, and find new ways to write about them in a two or three colorful sentences. It wasn’t quite the same thing as writing, at least as I understood it then, but it worked like weight training, except that I just kind of continued to get worse looking.