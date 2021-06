An online trade show connects businesses to premium suppliers around the globe. The hardware and tools industry was among the hardest hit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to production and manufacturing delays and logistics disruptions. But the industry quickly turned around, fueled by both an increase in consumers’ DIY home repair and improvement projects and the overall boom in construction. Product sales in the home improvement and repair segment spiked 8.7% compared to the previous year, and as many as 90% of homeowners had projects planned going into 2021, according to an Axiom study.