Zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) are a classic treat to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival for Chinese all over the world. This festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth lunar month and when I was growing up in China, I always looked forward to it. There was so much preparation for making the dumplings back then. First, the kids helped to separate the regular rice from glutinous rice. When we grew our rice, a small percentage of regular rice was mixed in with the glutinous rice, so we had to separate it out grain by grain. I had better eyesight back then. It sounds like a difficult job but we didn't have games to play and it was fun competing with my siblings.