The Denver Nuggets knew after Jerami Grant departed during the 2020 offseason that they were operating at a major disadvantage during the beginning of the 2020-21 season. A team with very few athletic forward options ready to contribute at a high level, the Nuggets made the most of their situation, often going small and playing two, three, sometimes even four guards at the same time. Something had to change, and at the 2021 trade deadline in late March, the Nuggets acquired Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.