Leaving happiness in your wake - Burke County Notebook

Every person leaves a “wake” behind them as they go through life. Like motorboats tumble the water on Lake James, people, too, create a pattern of waves behind them. The expression, “to leave something in your wake” originated with the boating term of a water wake. A wake can be powerful, either constructive in moving a boat forward, or destructive if its waves crash too close to the shoreline or interfere with other boats. Similarly, the wake a person leaves behind can be good or bad in its impact.