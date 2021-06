No team embodies the “It’s not how you start, but how you finish” mantra quite like the Red Sox, though that’s probably not something they take pride in. With a star-studded heart of the order, Boston entered Sunday ranked fourth in the Majors in team OPS (.756). Yet their leadoff spot lagged almost 100 points behind, at an MLB-worst .662. The revolving door at leadoff has most prominently featured Kiké Hernández (45 starts), but Christian Arroyo (nine), Marwin Gonzalez (seven), Danny Santana (seven) and Michael Chavis (four) have also taken a turn.