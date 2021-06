The Milwaukee Bucks will meet the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs from the Barclays Center on Saturday night. The Bucks were able to force a game seven after beating the Nets 104-89 on Thursday night, they will look to bring some momentum from as they look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. As for the Brooklyn Nets, they are faced with their biggest game of the season after they struggled shooting last game, Giannis and the Bucks will be ready to pounce if the time is right.