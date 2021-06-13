NBA playoff prop bets: Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic props for 6/13/2021

Here’s the Denver Post with some key points on what this Denver Nuggets offseason may look like:. To begin, the Nuggets aren’t going to have much cap room, if any at all. That depends on what JaMychal Green ($7.5 million) and Will Barton ($14.6 million) decide to do with their player options. They should have access to their midlevel exception, which is worth $9.5 million annually. If I’m Nuggets executive Tim Connelly and I decide to spend that money in my backcourt, the free-agent names I’d consider are Derrick Rose ($7.6 million last season), Patty Mills ($12 million), Ish Smith ($6 million) and Wayne Ellington ($2.5 million). The reason the Nuggets may look to spend in the frontcourt, however, is because of P.J. Dozier, who missed the whole postseason with an adductor injury. If Dozier’s healthy, he might be in the starting lineup next season as the team waits out Jamal Murray’s return.