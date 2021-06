BW Flexible Systems, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will be opening a new Technical Centre of Excellence in Nottingham by the end of June as part of its expansion plans to better serve customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The new centre, along with existing engineering and manufacturing centres in Italy and the Netherlands, will expand the company’s product testing capabilities, enhance customer collaboration for complex projects and increase partnership with major material suppliers. The new facility also will complement BW Flexible Systems’ existing network of customer sales and service hubs in Italy, Russia, Dubai and South Africa.