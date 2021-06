Right when things seem to be looking up for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the injury front, something else happens that pushes the team a few steps backwards. There were several key names missing from the lineup that suffered a 12-1 defeat to the Rangers on Saturday evening. Most notably, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger did not play in the contest. Couple those absences with Corey Seager’s broken hand and Mookie Betts’ .248 season average, and you’ll probably see a team that produces inconsistent offensive numbers from one night to the next.