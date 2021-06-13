Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Immigration partnership launches strategic plan in Sudbury

By Star Staff
cochranetimespost.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sudbury Local Immigration Partnership has announced the launch of a strategic plan for 2021-25. LIP is funded by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada and is hosted within the City of Greater Sudbury through its economic development department. The primary goal of the partnership is to heighten multicultural vibrancy, and...

www.cochranetimespost.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greater Sudbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Politics560cfos.ca

Owen Sound Updates Strategic Plan

The City of Owen Sound is changing its strategic plan to coincide with city staff’s priorities and ease the gap between this term of council with the next. A release notes the refreshed plan was approved by council on April 19 and was crafted on the framework of the previous 2015-2020 strategic plan.
Owen, WIowensoundhub.org

City council launches a refreshed Strategic Plan

The City of Owen Sound is pleased to announce that it has launched a refreshed Strategic Plan that aligns the City’s entire workforce to Council's top priorities, and will bridge the gap between this term of Council with the next. The refreshed Strategic Plan (Plan) which was approved by Council...
Butner, NCrestorationnewsmedia.com

SGWASA makes headway on strategic plan

BUTNER — The local water and sewer utility district is closer to finalizing a detailed strategic pla... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Educationnorthernontariobusiness.com

Mining education campaign launches bursary program in Sudbury

Postsecondary students looking to study in mining-related technology or skilled trades programs in Sudbury now have a crack at a bursary to help them on their educational journey. Modern Mining & Technology Sudbury (MMTS) is making available three bursaries, each worth $1,000, for students attending Laurentian University, Cambrian College, and...
Politicsannatexas.gov

City of Anna Strategic Plan

The City Council approved Anna’s Strategic Plan for 2021-2022 in late April. The Strategic Plan outlines a set of actions that will result in accomplishing important projects within the community. These projects and actions are designed to support one of four strategic goals for the City: 1) growing the Anna economy, 2) creating a sustainable Anna community through planned, managed growth, 3) making Anna a great place to live, and 4) having a high-performing, professional city.
EnvironmentWorld Bank Blogs

World Bank Group Climate Change Action Plan 2021–2025 : Supporting Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development

The Climate Change Action Plan 2021–2025 aims to advance the climate change aspects of the WBG’s Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Development (GRID) approach, which pursues poverty eradication and shared prosperity with a sustainability lens. In the Action Plan, we will support countries and private sector clients to maximize the impact of climate finance, aiming for measurable improvements in adaptation and resilience and measurable reductions in GHG emissions. The Action Plan also considers the vital importance of natural capital, biodiversity, and ecosystems services and will increase support for nature-based solutions, given their importance for both mitigation and adaptation. As part of our effort to drive climate action, the WBG has a long-standing record of participating in key partnerships and high-level forums aimed at enhancing global efforts to address climate change. The new Action Plan represents a shift from efforts to “green” projects, to greening entire economies, and from focusing on inputs, to focusing on impacts. It focuses on (i) integrating climate and development; (ii) identifying and prioritizing action on the largest mitigation and adaptation opportunities; and (iii) using those to drive our climate finance and leverage private capital in ways that deliver the most results. That means helping the largest emitters flatten the emissions curve and accelerate the downward trend and ramping up financing on adaptation to help countries and private sector clients prepare for and adapt to climate change while pursuing broader development objectives through the GRID approach.
Sciencecouncil.science

Steering Committee appointed for the Science in Exile project

Science in Exile aims to create a network of like-minded organizations that will work together to develop and roll out a coordinated advocacy campaign to support and integrate refugee, displaced and at-risk scientists. The project is a collaboration is between The World Academy of Sciences for the advancement of science in developing countries (TWAS), the InterAcademy Partnership (IAP) and the International Science Council under the umbrella of Science International.
Trafficthebftonline.com

Gov’t to commit more investment to enhance hygrograph data – Transport Min.

The Minister of Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah has said that government is very aware of the benefit of an updated hygrograph data and is committed to channelling more investment to enhance the nation’s blue economy. Hydrography is the branch of applied sciences which deals with the measurement and description of...
Constructionbusinessnewsasia.com

Central Global Berhad Seeks Strategic Partnerships for Construction Projects

Group’s shareholders passed all resolutions at AGM. Main Market-listed Central Global Berhad’s (Central Global) shareholders have passed all the resolutions at the Group’s AGM for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 held virtually today. Central Global shareholders passed resolutions to re-elect executive chairman Dato’ Faisal Zelman, executive director Mr....
Industryadwoaadubianews.com

Agric Minister selected chairman of Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire Cocoa Initiative.

Ghana’s Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has been elected the first Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire Cocoa Initiative at its first meeting in Abidjan on Monday, June 21. The two countries unanimously elected Dr Afriyie Akoto to chair the Committee for the...
IndustryTimes Union

The Copley Consulting Group and SourceDay Announce Strategic Partnership

Viking Yachts is the first joint customer to benefit from the partnership. The Copley Consulting Group and SourceDay announced today a strategic partnership to bring SourceDay’s supply chain performance platform to Copley’s suite of product offerings. SourceDay integrates seamlessly with leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications to provide accurate, real-time...
Politicsmelodyinter.com

FG reiterates commitment on STEM devt -NigPilot

Desirous to place Nigeria amongst real-time global players in science and technology, Minister of State for Education, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has reassured the Federal Government determination to intensify the development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, education in the country. The minister gave the reassurance while monitoring the conduct...
Agriculturecochranenow.com

Government of Canada Announces Support For Indigenous Food And Agriculture Initiatives

On Friday, Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, on behalf of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced investments of over $4 million in 16 projects that will help support Indigenous food systems initiatives, provide equitable access to healthy food, and increase participation of under-represented groups in the agriculture and agri-food sector.
U.S. Politicstheoutlook.ca

Federal government gives money for residential school site research in Saskatchewan

The federal government is providing nearly $5 million for research into residential schools, unmarked graves and undocumented deaths in Saskatchewan. Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations announced the funding this morning at the site of the Muscowequan Indian Residential School near Lestock, Sask.
Small Businesswbiw.com

SBA reconvenes the Council on Underserved Communities

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the Council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives.
Educationnorthernontariobusiness.com

Indigenous Leaders: Advocating for Indigenous economic empowerment

The passion in his voice speaks of the advancing cadre of young Indigenous leaders. Leaders who have education, voice, the right and the will to kick things to the next level. Jason Rasevych is part of this new generation that has reached a critical mass. “There is now change opportunity...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Regulatory Roadmaps - the path to a better regulatory system for businesses and all Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat. A modernized Canadian regulatory system is fundamental to ensuring Canada's strong economic recovery from the pandemic. Continued progress in advancing regulatory reform efforts will improve transparency, reduce administrative burden, and advance regulatory harmonization. Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President...
Politicsdailymagazine.news

Legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples becomes law

Legislation to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples becomes law. OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples affirms the human rights of Indigenous Peoples and provides us all with a roadmap to advance reconciliation. The Government of Canada is committed to working in collaboration with Indigenous Peoples to implement the Declaration in Canada.
Jobsstoreys.com

Anishnawbe Health Toronto Breaks Ground on Ontario’s First Indigenous Hub

On National Indigenous Peoples Day, the Indigenous community and its allies and partners broke ground on the first mixed-use, purpose-built Indigenous Hub in the province. The 2.4-acre Indigenous Hub, which is also one of the first in the country, spans an entire city block at Front and Cherry Streets in Toronto’s West Don Lands and will provide crucial services around health, employment, and culture.