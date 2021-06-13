Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Police K-9 Tracks Down Man Charged With DWI in Portsmouth, NH

By Dan Alexander
Posted by 
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Portsmouth Police K-9 was able to sniff out a man who left the scene of a crash early Saturday morning after his damaged car was found in the middle of a Portsmouth street. Portsmouth police said they responded to the report of a crash in the area of Bartlett Street and Cate Street around 12:35 a.m. and found an unoccupied heavily damaged sedan with the airbags deployed. The K-9 officer was called in and Axe began to try and track the driver.

seacoastcurrent.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
1K+
Followers
960
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, NH
Cars
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
Portsmouth, NH
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dwi#Crime Stoppers#Dwi#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
Pets
Related
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Man Comes at Cops With Knife at Portsmouth, NH Apartments

A man who allegedly came at Portsmouth police with a knife was arrested and charged on Saturday afternoon, according to Portsmouth Police. Police were called to 53 Holiday Drive around 1:15 p.m. for the report of a man trying to break into an apartment. Officers determined the man had the legal authority to be in the unit, according to police.
Northwood, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

One Dead in Northwood, NH House Fire

One person died in a house fire in Northwood on Thursday night. The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. and three alarms were struck as crews from multiple departments were called to help battle the blaze. An individual was trapped on the 2nd floor of the two-story house, according to...
Portsmouth, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH Police Pay Respects to K-9 Killed in Line of Duty

Police officers and their K-9 partners traveled from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday morning to pay final respects to Police K-9 Kitt. Kitt was killed in the line of duty on June 4 during an exchange of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Braintree, Mass. He is credited with helping two police officers, who were also shot while responding to the domestic incident.
Dover, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Overnight Fire in Dover, NH Required Multiple Crews

Multiple crews were called to help the Dover Fire Department put out a structure fire early Friday morning. It was reported that crews acted with great bravery as they battled the fire at 28 Hill Street. Neighbor Deb Calabrese, who lives on Florence Street, said she could hear the sounds...
Hampton, NHPosted by
Seacoast Current

Man Drives Wrong Way in Hampton, NH Shoots Self in Head

A man shot himself in the head Sunday afternoon after allegedly driving the wrong way on Route 101 in Hampton, NH. State Police officials said a fully marked Hampton police vehicle was among several nearly hit by the driver heading west on the eastbound lanes of Route 101 around 4:40 p.m. The Hampton officer changed direction and followed the vehicle after it turned onto Landing Road.