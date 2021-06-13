Police K-9 Tracks Down Man Charged With DWI in Portsmouth, NH

A Portsmouth Police K-9 was able to sniff out a man who left the scene of a crash early Saturday morning after his damaged car was found in the middle of a Portsmouth street. Portsmouth police said they responded to the report of a crash in the area of Bartlett Street and Cate Street around 12:35 a.m. and found an unoccupied heavily damaged sedan with the airbags deployed. The K-9 officer was called in and Axe began to try and track the driver.