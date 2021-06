Coming into the season, if the Padres weren’t the second-best team in the majors, they were the best. After a strong showing in 2020, San Diego added Joe Musgrove, Yu Darvish, and Blake Snell to a rotation that already had Dinelson Lamet, Chris Paddack, and Adrian Morejón. A position player corps that ranked second in fWAR was bolstered by the return of Jurickson Profar and the signing of KBO phenom Ha-seong Kim. The only thing San Diego didn’t do was radically realign the division so they didn’t have to compete against the only other team that could take them down.