POINTS BREAK: Heading into the annual non-points NASCAR All-Star Race, Kyle Larson has been racking up points recently. Following the season’s 11th race at Kansas Speedway in May, the driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE ranked ninth in the driver standings, 144 markers behind the leader. Larson since has wins in the last two races along with three second-place finishes for a 1.6 average result in the last five events. In that span, he has moved up seven spots to second in the standings and now trails by only 47 points.