Nichols Scores Street Stocks Special at Macon Speedway

Jeremy Nichols led wire-to-wire to take a special 30-lap Archer's Alley Street Stocks feature win on Saturday. Jayne Exvacating & Welding in Oblong sponsored the race and added some bonus money to the purse prize to bump up the first place prize to $750. Nichols was chased the entire race by Bobby Beiler on the top side of the slick speedway. Nichols started the night setting fast time in the qualifying time trials with a 12.640 lap. Nichols owns the track record of 12.393 which he established in 2018. He received a $75 bonus for the top qualifier spot, as well. Beiler was fast enough to win the heat race ahead of Nichols but it was Nichols at the end of the night with the big check in hand as well as the trophy. The race was a fast-moving event with only three caution flags and was completed in just 14 minutes.