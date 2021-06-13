Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New Israeli government should be a teaching moment for global leadership

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9KaB_0aSz7zOP00
© (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

We are living through one of the most polarizing moments in American and global history. Neighbors cannot agree on basic facts such as the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, the threats of climate change and the validity of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. In this moment, political leaders have primarily felt the pressure to drum up their base and double-down on their respective pathways forward. Across the political spectrum, purity tests, character assessments to determine whether one is “with us or against us,” increasingly define who can be amongst our ranks.

This reality is reflected in the recent ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from GOP leadership in the wake of her unwillingness to tow the party line in its unwavering support for former President Trump . President Biden campaigned on a promise to unify the country and reach across the aisle but attempts to engage Republicans in meaningful ways have either been critiqued by the left or stymied by the right.

As governments around the globe battle unprecedented public-health challenges, economic setbacks and social divisions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot afford to have a generation of inward-facing leaders. Facing a rise in strong-man authoritarian leadership, the pursuit of like-minded narrow coalitions is a recipe for disaster. For that reason, governmental leaders around the world should be paying extra close attention to the historic Israeli parliamentary coalition taking form between eight wildly diverse parties across the political spectrum.

After three years and four election cycles wherein the formation of a stable Israeli government was thwarted by purity tests from both the right and the left, a previously unimaginable alliance of unlikely bedfellows has emerged. Ranging from Islamists, to secularists, settlers, to environmentalists — this motley crew has united around a shared commitment to dethrone long-standing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In doing so, these leaders have decided to enter into the realm of the unknown — pursuing their respective visions beyond the confines of the traditional zero-sum game.

The partners of this shaky and nascent coalition are gambling their reputations and careers on the belief that the country deserves fresh and honest leadership — that no matter the extent of their divides, breaking Netanyahu’s stronghold will serve to benefit them all. Mansour Abbas and his Ra’am party have stolen the headlines as they break rank from the traditional refusal of Palestinian citizens of Israel to serve in an Israeli parliamentary coalition. In doing so, Abbas has obtained some of the most ambitious policy commitments for the betterment of his constituents — approximately $16 billion worth of funds dedicated to advancing safety, infrastructure and economic well-being for Palestinian citizens of Israel. It is unlikely that Raam’s joining the coalition will solve the more systemic challenges facing the Palestinian citizens, but this new injection of resources and energy is poised to substantially improve the wellbeing of many.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the political spectrum, Yamina the right-wing party which claimed just 6 percent of total votes in the recent election, has managed to dramatically punch above its weight with the crowning of their party leader Naftali Bennet as the next Prime Minister. However, while Bennet has the most to gain, he also has much to lose — between party members defecting, an enraged voter base and threats on his safety — he is paying a steep price for joining forces with the Arab and left-wing parties.

In the coming days as the world watches to see if the newest Israeli coalition government can get across the finish line, it is worth noting the unique historical development that has transpired. Even if this shaky coalition crumbles from within, we should take this moment to reflect on our assumptions around who can or cannot serve as partners toward a shared future.

Too often partnerships are foiled on the basis of unsavory tweets and personal animus. It is time to lift our heads to the horizons and pursue systemic breakthroughs such as those achieved by Mansour Abbas and the Ra’am party.

The greatest leadership muscle needed moving forward is the ability to build uncomfortable yet mutually beneficial coalitions. The splintering into sub-interest groups, each in its own bubble, creates a perfect vacuum that populists and authoritarians will be happy to fill. It is time to rewrite the script. Pragmatism does not always equal centrism and is not necessarily a reflection of wishy-washy ideology. Pragmatism, the willingness to make tough compromises, and an erosion of ego are the only way we can successfully navigate the perfect storm of global challenges on our doorstep. Here is to the next generation of global leadership, unbending in their commitment to the needs of their people and willing to take risks by dancing with the supposed devil.

Jonah Fisher is the director of the Millennium Leadership Program at the Atlantic Council and spent his career split between Israel-Palestine and the United States.

The Hill

The Hill

242K+
Followers
24K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Global Leadership#Palestinian People#American#Gop#Republicans#Islamists#Arab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Middle Eastnewagebd.net

Israel’s Bedouin sceptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government – a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. ‘The promises are...
ProtestsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Israelis march in east Jerusalem in test for new government

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israeli ultranationalists, some chanting “Death to Arabs,” paraded Tuesday in east Jerusalem in a show of force that threatened to spark renewed violence just weeks after a war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza responded by launching incendiary balloons that caused at least 10 fires in southern Israel.
Middle EastPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s new leader?

JERUSALEM — Naftali Bennett, who was sworn in Sunday as Israel’s new prime minister, embodies many of the contradictions that define the 73-year-old nation. He’s a religious Jew who made millions in the mostly secular hi-tech sector; a champion of the settlement movement who lives in a Tel Aviv suburb, and a former ally of Benjamin Netanyahu who has partnered with centrist and left-wing parties to end his 12-year rule.
Militarydnyuz.com

Israeli Planes Bomb Gaza Just Days Into New Government

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military said early Wednesday that it had conducted airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, after officials said that the militant group Hamas had sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel from Gaza, in the first eruption of hostilities since an 11-day air war between Israel and Hamas ended last month.
POTUSThe Guardian

New Israeli government is just as bad as the last, says Palestinian PM

Benjamin Netanyahu’s ousting closes one of the “worst periods” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict but the new government headed by a settler advocate, Naftali Bennett, is just as bad as the last, the Palestinian prime minister has said. “We do not see this new government as any less bad than the...
Middle EastPosted by
TheStreet

AJC Welcomes Knesset Approval Of New Israeli Government

NEW YORK, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Jewish Committee (AJC) congratulates incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid on successfully forming a new government in Israel. The "change coalition" emerged in negotiations following the March 23 elections, the fourth ballot...
POTUSBBC

Netanyahu out as new Israeli government approved

Benjamin Netanyahu has lost his 12-year hold on power in Israel after its parliament voted in a new coalition government. Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett has been sworn in as prime minister, leading a "government of change". He will lead an unprecedented coalition of parties which was approved with a razor-thin...
Middle Eastcitizentruth.org

New Israeli Government, Same Israeli Apartheid

Naftali Bennett is at best a continuation of Netanyahu’s policies and at worst an ideologue whose positions are to the right of Netanyahu’s. After 12 years, Israel finally inaugurated a new prime minister. While being hailed by many as the opportunity for a fresh start, Naftali Bennett is at best a continuation of Netanyahu’s policies and at worst an ideologue whose positions are to the right of Netanyahu’s.
Middle EastCounter Punch

Solidarity, Not Bourgeoisie Interests, Will Lead to Peace in Israel/Palestine

In her recent article on the new cabinet of Israel Ariel Gold excellently dispels the myth of a possible path that may be taken by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, especially with regards to the condition of the Palestinian people. The new cabinet is likely to continue with the established hostility towards any peaceful settlement with Palestinians, occasional battles with Hezbollah, blackmailing of the pliant Arab states surrounding it, and provocative propaganda against Iran.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How 'constructive ambiguity' has failed Israelis and Palestinians

Well-meaning American negotiators over the years have done a disservice to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. To try to bridge the perhaps insurmountable gulf between the warring parties, diplomats have employed Henry Kissinger’s diplomatic tool of “constructive ambiguity” to obscure the profound ideological divides. This is not just the old adage, “I gave it the old college try but failed.” The consequences of failed negotiations and unfulfilled expectations using ambiguous language “to disguise an inability to resolve a contentious issue” can lead directly to bombs exploding on Israeli buses and an atmosphere of mistrust that moves the parties even further apart.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

The US must engage with China — even when countering China

A policy statement heard around the world is that U.S. engagement with China “has come to an end.” It suggests that the Biden administration is taking a hawkish approach toward China. That stance seemed clear as the U.S. worked the G7 and NATO communiqués to confront China with an “alliance of democracies.”
Middle EastPosted by
WFAE

Israeli Parliament To Vote This Weekend On New Coalition Government

Israel could have a new government soon without Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel's parliament is expected to install a new coalition government with a new prime minister. Now, this is not a done deal. Netanyahu is trying to hang on. His opposition is a group of parties with often competing interests. And it barely has a majority in parliament. NPR's Deborah Amos is in Jerusalem following this story. She's with us now. Hi, Deb.
POTUSNBC News

Israel's Bennett warns against nuclear talks with Iran's 'hangmen regime'

JERUSALEM — Israel condemned on Sunday the election of hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi as Iranian president, saying his would be a "regime of brutal hangmen" with which world powers should not negotiate a new nuclear deal. Raisi, who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses, secured victory as expected...
POTUSCNBC

Diplomats meet in Vienna for more Iran nuclear talks

Senior diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain met at a hotel in the Austrian capital for the final meeting of the sixth round of talks in Vienna. It was the first official meeting since Iran's hard-line judiciary chief won a landslide victory in the country's presidential election last week.
Middle EastWashington Post

Vote on new Israeli government to be held in coming week

JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament speaker said Monday that a vote to approve a new government that would end Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule will be held in the coming week, without setting a precise date. The announcement by Yariv Levin, a close Netanyahu ally, leaves time for the prime...