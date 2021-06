Masks were back at schools and some crowd centers in Israel on Tuesday, June 22, after 125 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, most of them children, 40pc of them adults after vaccination and 26 in serious condition. This total is still just 0.003pc of the numbers tested. It is blamed on the “Indian variant” (Delta) brought into the country by travelers returning home. Due to its rapid transmission rate, it is already the cause of 90pf of new infections.