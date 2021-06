In India, another anti-record was recorded for the number of deaths from COVID-19 per day — 6148 people, according to the Ministry of Health. The increase is due to the recount of the victims of the pandemic in the state of Bihar — there were 3,951 more deaths during the second wave. The audit was carried out after the Patna High Court demanded a review of the data amid media claims that the local government is hiding the exact number of deaths. As a result, Bihar rose from 17th to 12th in terms of mortality.