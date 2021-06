Waving flags in Agoura is not going to help a complicated problem in the Middle East. You have extremists on each side that do not want to hear the opposite side. Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli for trying to negotiate with the Palestinians. The assassin represented many Israelis who felt Rabin was committing treason for even thinking of giving away land that was given to them by God—it’s in the Bible—to the enemy.