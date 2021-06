In states which have legalized cannabis and cannabis seeds for either medicinal or recreational purposes (or both), you will likely be able to find a local cannabis seed store from which you can buy your seeds. A key perk of buying cannabis seeds from a physical seed dispensary is that you won’t have to worry about the seed order getting confiscated in the mail; however, there is also the drawback of a lack of anonymity. Not everyone wants other people to know that they are growing cannabis seeds, and so this is something that you should consider before approaching a cannabis seed bank. You’ll likely also have a smaller selection of cannabis seed strains in a physical dispensary, too, which may be of consideration.