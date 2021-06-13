Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tropical Depression Two forms in the western Atlantic

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 14 days ago

The second tropical system of the 2021 Hurricane Season, Tropical Depression Two, has formed off the coast of North Carolina.

The depression is about 105 miles east of the Cape Hatteras and is moving northeast at 21 mph with winds sustained at 35 mph.

T.D. Two is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bill by this evening as it continues to move away from the U.S. mainland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnttX_0aSz7SSY00

Soon-to-be Bill is not a threat to the U.S. and will eventually weaken as it gets absorbed by another weather system by the middle of the week off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Team for more updates.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Depression#Tropical Storm Bill#Hurricane Season#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentwpde.com

Two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

A tropical wave off the southeast coast is entangled in two upper-level low-pressure systems. The wind shear produced by that interaction and dry air being pulled into the system will likely prevent intensification. Even if it did develop, it would be very weak. Development or not, it will enhance our chances for showers and storms Monday.
EnvironmentNews Herald

Tropics Watch: NHC tracking two movements in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two movements off the coast of Florida: an area of low pressure and also a surface disturbance. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:. What's out there and where are they?. 1. An area of low pressure associated with a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tracking two areas of interest in the Atlantic

Though the tropics remain fairly quiet, the NBC 2 First Alert Weather Team is tracking two areas of interest that have a low chance of development. Chances of development for an area of interest near Africa remain at a 20% chance of development over the next two days and a 30% chance of development over the next five days.
EnvironmentGainesville.com

Tropics Watch: NHC tracking two movements in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two movements off the coast of Florida: an area of low pressure and also a surface disturbance. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:. What's out there and where are they?. 1. An area of low pressure associated with a...
EnvironmentDaytona Beach News-Journal

Tropics Watch: NHC tracking two movements in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two movements off the coast of Florida: an area of low pressure and also a surface disturbance. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:. What's out there and where are they?. 1. An area of low pressure associated with a...
Environmentaugustachronicle.com

Tropics Watch: NHC tracking two movements in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two movements in the Atlantic: an area of low pressure and also a surface disturbance. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:. What's out there and where are they?. 1. An area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave...
EnvironmentFlorida Times-Union

Tropics Watch: NHC tracking two movements in Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two movements off the coast of Florida: an area of low pressure and also a surface disturbance. Here's the latest update from the NHC as of 8 a.m.:. What's out there and where are they?. 1. An area of low pressure associated with a...