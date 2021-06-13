Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Will Voice DC’s ‘Super-Pets’
(Or something like that.) Warner Bros. is expanding its current lineup of DC Comics movies to include animation. League of Super-Pets will feature the superhero companions of various Justice Leaguers. The official announcement of the cast and the film’s release date was made via an Instagram video that also reveals the design of Krypto in the film. He’ll be voiced by Dwayne Johnson. (Yes, Black Adam is also Superman’s dog. This is so complicated.)wcrz.com