Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Will Voice DC’s ‘Super-Pets’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Not only did he win an Emmy last year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for playing Cal Abar/Dr. Manhattan on HBO's Watchmen, but he also recently played Bobby Seale in the Academy Award-nominated film, The Trial of the Chicago 7. Abdul-Mateen II will also soon be seen in Candyman, Aquaman 2, Matrix 4, and the Mad Mad: Fury Road Furiosa spin-off. This week, it was announced that Abdul-Mateen II's list of projects is still growing as he has now been cast in the new action-thriller Emergency Contact, which will be produced by Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions and Beau Flynn's FlynnPictureCo.