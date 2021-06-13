Cancel
Movies

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Will Voice DC's 'Super-Pets'

By Matt Singer
Cars 108
Cars 108
 8 days ago
(Or something like that.) Warner Bros. is expanding its current lineup of DC Comics movies to include animation. League of Super-Pets will feature the superhero companions of various Justice Leaguers. The official announcement of the cast and the film’s release date was made via an Instagram video that also reveals the design of Krypto in the film. He’ll be voiced by Dwayne Johnson. (Yes, Black Adam is also Superman’s dog. This is so complicated.)

Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

