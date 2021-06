Well, that was a lot to unpack. No, we're not talking about Constantine (Matt Ryan) getting used to his new "roommates" or even some secrets that he and Astra (Olivia Swann) have been hiding. We're not even talking about the possibility of Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) having a much closer connection to aliens than we first thought- though all of those topics and more are more than worth their own deep dive. But the top prize goes to Sara (Caity Lotz) for her very understandable reaction to learning from Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian) that she's actually a clone. His proof? The "real" Sara's very dead body. See what we mean? This leads us to this week's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with "Back to the Finale: Part II" finding our Legends looking to manipulate time itself to save Sara before she needs saving. Playing with time, huh? What could go wrong? Aside from everything, we mean. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) reunites with Sara so things should be looking up… right?