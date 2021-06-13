Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Investigation into possible Naples animal fighting ring uncovers stolen truck

By Gage Goulding
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. — An investigation into a possible animal fighting ring at a Naples home has turned up two stolen vehicles – One of which was stolen from nearly 100 miles away in Sarasota.

Heather Daneals’ Ford F-350 pickup truck was taken from the Sarasota Ford on May 24. Security cameras at the dealership caught the thieves in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyPnw_0aSz7ELc00

“This was my dad’s truck that passed away,” said Daneals.

There was a necklace inside the truck that had a special significance to Daneals’ family.

“A violin that was my dad’s ashes, like the one I’m wearing now,” she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkLIE_0aSz7ELc00

Sarasota Police say mechanics couldn’t find the truck on June 3, reporting it missing nine days after it was stolen. On Tuesday, deputies in Collier County found the truck at Rafael Del Valle Jomarron’s house.

It’s the same house they were investigating a possible animal fighting ring.

The truck was found in pieces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nb5qj_0aSz7ELc00

“I have a lawyer and that’s all I’m going to say,” was Jomarron’s only comment on the situation.

While authorities continue their investigation at the home, Deneals truck is still sitting in Collier County as evidence.

“I hope you realize what you’ve done,” she said. “You’ve taken a part of my family away from me and I will never be able to get that back.”

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Sarasota, FL
Pets & Animals
Collier County, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal#The Sarasota Ford#Sarasota Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Security Cameras
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Investigation clears suspicious suitcase left unattended at RSW

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Investigators were looking into a suspicious suitcase at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) Monday afternoon. UPDATE: After investigating further, officials said the bag was empty. According to Vicki Moreland with the Lee County Port Authority, K-9s and an explosive device team are investigating after a suspicious...
Sarasota, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Sarasota man facing charges in connection to 2018 murder

SARASOTA, Fla. – A Sarasota man is facing charges in connection to a 2018 murder. Howard China Smith III, 22, is facing charges of murder and armed robbery. Sarasota police responded to a shooting on Jan. 20, 2018. A 32-year-old man was found in the road near his car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

FHP trooper caught on camera tasing a 16-year-old

FORT MYERS, Fla.– A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was caught on camera tasing a 16-year-old who said he was going to visit his girlfriends house. According to the teenager’s mother, Kristina Rodeman, her son Jack was walking to his girlfriends house in the Timberlake community near Three Oaks Parkway in Fort Myers, when a trooper started following him.
North Port, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Three teens, one adult arrested after person found shot in the head in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Three teens and a 22-year-old were arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that happened in North Port Friday night. Navarius Mason, 14, Javen Paul, 15, Gavin Smith, 17, and Anthony Wicks, 22, are all facing a felony charge after a person found was shot in the head near Biscayne Boulevard and Porto Chico Avenue, according to the North Port Police Department.
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral police arrest 2 men for DUI over the weekend

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Two people were arrested for drunk driving in Cape Coral over the weekend, officials said. Officers with the Cape Coral Police Department were on high alert over the weekend, looking for drivers that were speeding, running red lights, being reckless, or driving drunk. Over the weekend, CCPD officers made 33 traffic stops.
Naples, FLPosted by
CNN

Naples teen arrested for robbing deaf man

NAPLES, Fla. – An 18-year-old was arrested around 6 a.m. Saturday accused of breaking into a deaf man’s car while he was inside and stealing a key fob from him, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Israel Estrada of Naples is facing a felony charge of unarmed robbery after...
Cape Coral, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Driver crashes into Cape Coral strip mall

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A driver crashed an SUV into a building at the Shops at Surfside in Cape Coral Sunday. Witnesses said a woman was driving a white Honda CRV and trying to park when she hit the gas instead of the brake causing the car to launch onto the sidewalk and hit the building.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Vacationing kids cited for dragging Florida gator with noose

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. (AP) — Three California children got in trouble after catching an alligator by its neck and dragging it to shore while vacationing near a Florida lake. Authorities said the children hooked a noose around the gator at Fay Lake Wilderness Park in Port St. John and dragged it to shore Thursday night. The 16-year-old was issued a citation for feeding, enticing or molesting alligators, Florida Wildlife Commission spokesperson Chad Weber.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Boy Scouts find human remains under Florida building

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A group of Boy Scouts found human remains under a building in Florida’s Panhandle during an Eagle Scout cleanup project, AP reports. The medical examiner’s office concluded the remains found Saturday are human and an investigation is underway, the Pensacola Police Department said in a statement. Anthropologists...
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two injured in Bonita Beach boat crash

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a boating accident near Bonita Beach in Lee County Sunday afternoon. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), officers responded to the accident around 3:30 p.m. after reports of an accident between a 16-foot vessel and a personal watercraft.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Road ragers cause crash on I-75 & flee the scene

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for two cars that were involved in a road rage incident on Interstate 75 on Sunday night. Two cars were road-raging on I-75 near the Immokalee Road exit, troopers said. Both vehicles were driving aggressively and eventually crashed into each other.