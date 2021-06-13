9PM: Batwoman “Rebirth”

The CW has released a new preview for "Kane, Kate", the seventeenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode, which will be the penultimate episode of Season 2, is expected to revolve around the "revamped" Kate Kane (Wallis Day), whose return surprised fans earlier this season. The surprise return of Kate — who has been brainwashed into operating as Circe Sionis, the dead daughter of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) — definitely shocked viewers when it was first confirmed earlier this year, and as this week's episode revealed, Kate's new dual identity problem is beginning to impact her as well. After many fans had fancast Day in the role following the departure of Ruby Rose, the idea of seeing that storyline develop is definitely compelling.