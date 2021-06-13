Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

9PM: Batwoman “Rebirth”

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman and Mary find they must rely on each other more than ever at 9 PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About BATWOMAN:. In a city desperate for a savior, Batwoman must first overcome her own...

www.wccbcharlotte.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wccb Charlotte#Cw#Gotham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Batwoman’ Reveals First Look at Camrus Johnson as Batwing

The CW and Warner Bros. TV dropped first-look photos of “Batwoman” star Camrus Johnson suited as Batwing. Johnson has played the character of Luke Fox on the DC series since it began. As Batwing, he will serve as Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) crime-fighting counterpart as they work to clean up the mess created in the Season 2 finale. But before he can fully embrace the awesome and powerful nature of his supersuit, he must first overcome his own personal demons.
TV Seriesheypoorplayer.com

Batwoman Season 2: Armed and Dangerous Review

It’s always hard waiting on a show to return with new episodes. Especially after several long weeks. But I’m happy to say this episode of Batwoman was worth the wait. Armed and Dangerous managed to accomplish many of the things the previous episode did not, and did so organically and believably. Better yet, it managed to change the playing field in many dramatic ways that are sure to have lasting consequences.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Dynasty “A Little Father-Daughter Chat”

With Blake and Fallon’s new agreement in place, Fallon sets out to make sure everyone knows who’s the boss on a new episode of Dynasty, Friday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About DYNASTY:. DYNASTY is back, which means the knives are...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Why Batwoman’s Choice to Abolish the Crows Matters

This Batwoman article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 15, “Armed and Dangerous.”. In the previous episode, Batwoman put Luke in the literal crosshairs of white Crows in an inevitable conflict between a Black man and a trigger happy cop. The circumstances that led there were messy and didn’t make much sense, but the Crows shooting an unarmed Black person was a narrative certainty—the logical apex of the season-long arc surrounding the Crows. When Luke uncharacteristically tries to stop Eli, a white man, from stealing a car—a fairly harmless crime—Crows pull up and assume Luke is the thief. We know what happens next, Luke is shot twice and near-fatally wounded. Luke is barely hanging on, and is offered the choice in his subconsciousness purgatory whether to return to the land of the living or be with his dad in the afterlife.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 15

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 15, the gang was shocked to learn there were some major repercussions to his death. As everyone prepared for the worst, they had to also find a way to take down the latest villain. With life-changing decisions, the heroes all banded together to get rid...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Photos: Batwing Arrives On “Batwoman”

The CW has released the first two images of actor Camrus Johnson and his character of Lucius Fox’s son Luke Fox in costume as Batwing in the second season of “Batwoman”. Maya Mani designed the suit which aimed to stay faithful to its comic book counterpart. She says in a press release: “the suit is a bit fantastical and based on the whimsy of a young boy’s dream – complete with rocket boosters and hidden bits that pop out”.
TV SeriesBatman News

Batwoman episode photos show new pairings of allies

New Batwoman episode photos show Batwoman and Mary are going to have to work closer together due to a familiar foe. Batwoman episode 216, “Rebirth,” will also see Alice (Rachel Skarsten) teaming up with an unexpected ally. CAN’T LET IT GO — When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman...
TV & Videosnerdreport.com

BATWOMAN INTRODUCES “BATWING” TO THE BAT-FAMILY

THE CW: Batwing used to be the name of Batman’s plane. But now it’s the moniker of a new Gotham Vigilante. In the DC’s comic book universe, Luke Fox is the costumed hero known as Batwing. And now Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke on Batwoman will step into those Big Bat Boots. Even though the character started out as a nerdy brainiac on the show. It just goes to show you how a near-death experience can change a man.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Superman & Lois “Loyal Subjekts”

Lois, Chrissy and Clark team up to piece together the significance of Smallville to Morgan Edge at 9 PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About SUPERMAN & LOIS:. The Man of Steel and Metropolis’ famous journalist, Lois Lane, come face to face with...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

John Diggle Is Back in Batwoman Episode 2.16 Promo

John Diggle Is Back in Batwoman Episode 2.16 Promo. The CW has released a shiny new promo for the upcoming sixteenth episode of Batwoman season 2. The next installment will feature the return to the Arrowverse of one of its most iconic knights, John Diggle. For the first time, the character portrayed by David Ramsey will visit Gotham City. From the images, it appears that he will play a pivotal role in the process which leads Luke Fox to take on the Batwing identity before the season 2 finale.
TV SeriesInverse

Batwoman is finally bringing in the most underrated DC hero

Batwing hasn’t soared to great heights on the page, but hopefully he will on The CW. A new hero is coming to Gotham City, and you’ve got to see his costume. Next season on Batwoman on The CW, actor Camrus Johnson will graduate from “guy in the chair” to “guy in a mask” when his character, Luke Fox, fulfills his destiny to become Batwing. This is the first time the character has ever appeared in live-action form and, frankly, his small-screen arrival is long overdue.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: The Republic Of Sarah Series Premiere

With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers on the series premiere of The Republic Of Sarah at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch season trailer on Youtube.
TV SeriesComicBook

Batwoman: "Kane, Kate" Preview Released

The CW has released a new preview for "Kane, Kate", the seventeenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The episode, which will be the penultimate episode of Season 2, is expected to revolve around the "revamped" Kate Kane (Wallis Day), whose return surprised fans earlier this season. The surprise return of Kate — who has been brainwashed into operating as Circe Sionis, the dead daughter of Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) — definitely shocked viewers when it was first confirmed earlier this year, and as this week's episode revealed, Kate's new dual identity problem is beginning to impact her as well. After many fans had fancast Day in the role following the departure of Ruby Rose, the idea of seeing that storyline develop is definitely compelling.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Legacies “A New Hope”

Stuck in a hallucination, Hope, Josie and Lizzie are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare on a new episode of Legacies at 9 PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About LEGACIES:. The show centers around Hope Mikaelson, the vampire-witch-werewolf...
TV Serieswttspod.com

Batwoman Season 3: Official Release Date

Season 2 of the superhero series ” Batwoman ” gets its grand finale at the end of June, which will bring some changes for the series. However, you don’t have to wait long for supplies. The US broadcaster The CW announced that the heroine from the DC universe will continue in October 2021.
TV Seriesfandompost.com

‘Batwoman’ Reveals “Kane, Kate” Promo

Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) struggles as Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) continues to raise the stakes with Circe (guest star Wallis Day) as his henchwoman. The CW is getting an extended look at the next episode of Batwoman that’s set to arrive with a look at “Kane, Kate,” which is scheduled for a June 20th, 2021 debut. The 17th episode of the 2nd season, it’s directed by Carl Seaton based on the story by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux. Caroline Dries serves as the season’s showrunner.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: The Cube

Watch The Cube Wednesday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. It’s 15 square feet of steel-edged plexiglass where simple tasks become epic challenges!