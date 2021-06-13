9PM: Batwoman “Rebirth”

This Batwoman article contains spoilers through Season 2, Episode 15, “Armed and Dangerous.”. In the previous episode, Batwoman put Luke in the literal crosshairs of white Crows in an inevitable conflict between a Black man and a trigger happy cop. The circumstances that led there were messy and didn’t make much sense, but the Crows shooting an unarmed Black person was a narrative certainty—the logical apex of the season-long arc surrounding the Crows. When Luke uncharacteristically tries to stop Eli, a white man, from stealing a car—a fairly harmless crime—Crows pull up and assume Luke is the thief. We know what happens next, Luke is shot twice and near-fatally wounded. Luke is barely hanging on, and is offered the choice in his subconsciousness purgatory whether to return to the land of the living or be with his dad in the afterlife.